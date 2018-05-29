Justin Timberlake Visits a Texas School Shooting Survivor

Justin Timberlake visited a Texas school shooting survivor while in town for his "Man of the Woods" tour.

Sarah Salazar was one of more than two dozen injured in the May 18 attack at Santa Fe High School.

The pop star decided to cheer her up as she recovers in the hospital and her mother shared a photo of Facebook.

You can see JT wearing a medical gown and gloves as he poses next to Salazar.

Her mother says JT brought her a gift. Salazar suffered a broken jaw and will need shoulder replacement surgery following her injuries.

There is a GoFundMe set up to help cover her medical expenses.