Kanye West & Chance the Rapper Take Their Kids to Sugar Factory in Chicago

It seems like Kanye West was serious about this whole "moving back to Chicago" thing.

Or at the very least, he's going to be spending a lot more time in the city with some fellow Chicagoans.

This weekend, Kanye was spotted hanging out with Chicago-bred musician Chance the Rapper.

While the two have been vocal about their upcoming joint album "Good Ass Job," this was not a business-based hangout.

Instead, the two dads were spending quality time with their children at River North's Sugar Factory.

TMZ posted a video of Kanye dancing on the booth to his 2007 hit 'Stronger' while workers were cheering him on.

He also danced with 3-year-old Saint as Chance and daughter Kensil looked on.

Other Kanye in Chicago sightings include a visit to Bottle and Bottega on October 6th.

The wine-and-paint establishment posted about his surprise appearance on Facebook writing: "What an exciting day today. Kanye West was inspired to pop in and paint today in our studio. We couldn't be more proud and appreciated him and his whole crew they were amazing and so friendly and respectful."

Hey, even Kanye has to get his creative juices flowing!