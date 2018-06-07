Kendall Jenner Dating Bella and Gigi Hadid's Brother?

Model behavior.

Kendall Jenner was rumored to be dating NBA star Ben Simmons earlier this week but then, she was caught making out with Anwar Hadid, Bella and Gigi Hadid's little bro!

TMZ posted a dark, blurry photo of the makeout sesh which occurred at a CFDA Awards after-party in New York City.

We know it's them because Kendall posted a photo of his tattooed hands on Instagram and also, eyewitnesses spotted them being all cute and cuddly until 4am!

So what's the deal? Apparently, Kendall is just living her best life... whatever that means.

A rep for Kendall is saying it's nothing serious and that they were just having some fun with friends.

Last time I checked, I don't do that with "just friends."

And the last time Kendall was this intimate with someone, it was her bf Harry Styles.

What are you hiding from us Kendall?

Do you think it would be weird to date your best friends little bro?