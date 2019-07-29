Kenzie Ziegler Reveals Which PRETTYMUCH Member She's Crushing On

Kenzie Ziegler is a girl on the go.

She's working on music, recently dropped her own makeup line called "Love Kenzie," and is currently on tour with one of the hottest boy bands, PRETTYMUCH.

When she stopped by the B96 studios, Tyler and Kenzie *the B96 one* put her on the spot by asking her which PRETTYMUCH member she'd marry FOREVER if given the option.

"I hope this doesn't make it awkward," Kenzie said before revealing that she and her dancers unanimously choose Brandon.

We're sure Brandon will be flattered when he watches this video.

She also revealed that she found out she was going on tour with the boys when their song came on the radio and her mom started crying.

The deal wasn't even done yet, and Kenzie was so excited when she found out, she hoped it wouldn't fall through.

Thankfully, the stars aligned as Kenzie is now opening up for them all over the world.

Tyler and Kenzie *the B96 one* also played a little game with Kenzie where they gave her another celebrity and asked her if they had more or less followers than she does.

If you aren't familiar, Kenzie has grown her IG fanbase to an impressive 12.8 million!

When they asked if her older sister, Maddie, had more followers, Kenzie revealed that it's been her personal goal to beat her sis.

Check out the full interview in the player above!