You Can Now Get Vegan Fried Chicken at KFC!

KFC is embracing the vegan lifestyle.

The chain will soon become the first fast-food restaurant to feature plant-based chicken on their menu.

After teaming up with Beyond Meat for the "Beyond Fried Chicken," KFC will debut the test item on their menu in Atlanta starting today.

For now, only one restaurant will carry the vegan option (637 Cobb Pkwy South East, Smyrna, GA, for anyone in the area!), and it's unclear how long the menu item will be available.

Everything seems to depend on the feedback given by the general public.

If successful, INSIDER says that KFC plans to launch the product to locations nationally.

There will be two options for the plant-based chicken: nugget or boneless wings. Meal sets will be available.

Dipping sauces will include Nashville Hot, Buffalo, Honey BBQ or the OG Finger Lickin’ Good sauce