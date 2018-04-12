Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth to First Child

Khloe Kardashian is officially a mom!

The reality star welcomed her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on Thursday morning.

TMZ reports that the baby girl was born in a hospital outside of Cleveland.

Kourtney, Kim, Kris and Khloe's BFF Malika were reportedly by her side during the birth, as was Thompson, which is surprising considering the allegations.

No other details are available.

The baby's arrival comes on the heels of rumors that Tristan cheated on Khloe while she was pregnant.

On Tuesday, the Daily Mail released footage of the NBA star kissing a woman at a nightclub. TMZ followed shortly after by sharing a video of Tristan making out and motorboating women in a hookah lounge in DC back in October.

Neither of them has addressed the rumors, however, reports say that Khloe is distraught and happy to have her family by her side. However, reports also say she likely won't leave Tristan following all the allegations.

And at least now she can focus on her beautiful bundle of joy.

This is the first child for Khloe; Tristan is a father to 1-year-old-son Prince with Jordan Criag who he also allegedly cheated on while she was pregnant.

No wonder people booed him at the Cavs game last night.