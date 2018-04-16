Khloe Kardashian Names Baby Daughter True

And we have a name.

Khloe Kardashian named her baby daughter True Thompson.

Khloe made the announcement on Instagram writing, "Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE."

"Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!"

Khloe has given the baby Tristan Thompson's last name, which is surprising considering all the cheating rumors.

Maybe he'll be true to Khloe now that they are forever bonded by their bundle of joy?

Do you like the name? Are you happy Khloe followed in her sister's footsteps with unconventional baby names?