Kidz Bop Does it Again: Listen to Their PG Version of Lizzo's "Truth Hurts"

Some things are better left in their original state.

Take for example Lizzo's "Truth Hurts."

Kidz Bop created their own kid-friendly version of the song, and well, it's kind of hoot.

Without alluding to all the men, side-chicks, and being that bitch, the song losing most of it's meaning.

They've swapped out lyrics like "why men great" with "why you great till you gotta be great, and say things like, "New ones like the Minnesota Vikings," which makes absolutely no sense.

And it's especially cringe-worthy to hear kids sing "I put the siiii in single, ain't worried about a ring on my finger" because, well, they shouldn't worry about a ring on their finger -- they're kids.

Some of the best comments on the video include: "when your friend hangs out with someone else at recess" and "which one of you kidz bop executives approved this."

There's plenty of songs that work for Kidz Bop. "Truth Hurts" isn't one of them.

Please, take a listen and enjoy: