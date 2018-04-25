Kim Possible Actors Reunite To Announce Cast For Live-Action Movie

Do you recognize that ringtone? It's the ringtone of our youth.

And those two? Well, that's Christy Carlson Romano and Will Friedle who provided the voices for our beloved Kim Possible and side-kick-turned-love interest, Ron Stoppable.

In a new video from the Disney Channel, the actors reunited in an attempt to re-audition for their roles in the upcoming live-action movie, catchphrases and all.

Video of Kim Possible and Ron Stoppable REVEALED! | Kim Possible | Disney Channel

Imagine how bummed they were to find out that they're just slightly TOO OLD for the roles.

As Friedle tells Carlson Romano, "you're aging right in front of my face."

They were able to assist the producers in announcing the two new teens taking over the coveted roles: Sadie Stanley from Nickelodeon's Game Shakers and Sean Giambrone from ABC's The Goldbergs.

The live-action film will premiere on the Disney Channel sometime in 2019.