Kiss the Summer Away: 8 Things to Do in Chicago This Labor Day

That's a wrap on summer, folks!

This Labor Day marks the end of beach bummin', pool parties, and hot temps.

Sure, we might still hit the 90s in mid-September, but that ocean breeze has transformed into a scent of pumpkin spice latte's. It just isn't the same.

Here are some things we recommend you do this weekend to kiss the 2018 summer goodbye properly.

1. Hit Up a Rooftop

Rooftop season will officially be over for the season really soon. Before that happens, catch a glimpse of your beautiful city, enjoy a drink outside and soak it all up before we revert to navigating through piles upon piles of the white stuff... snow. May we recommend checking out The Whiskey Business in Wicker Park which blends 80s & 90s nostalgia with over 115 different whiskeys!

2. See a Concert at the Iconic Wrigley Field

No way to close out summer than with a country concert! And you're in luck because Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, Jon Pardi and Carly Pearce will be performing at iconic Wrigley Field on September 1st. Body Like a Backroad never sounded as good as it does in the friendly confines. Get your tickets now!

3. Get Out on the River

There are so many little eateries and bars along the river, including the new Insta-worthy hotspot Beatnik on the River (or Café Bonhomme if you prefer to be inside). While it may be difficult to score a table, I'm hearing it's worth the wait solely for the ambiance. You can also pretend to be a tourist in your own city and hop on the Architecture Boat Tour of Chicago! Or give kayaking a whirl!

4. Beach It Up

Beaches officially close after Labor Day so make the most of it and get some sun and waves! If you're feeling kind of beach-fancy, check out Shore Club for Mediterranean-inspired cuisine and beach-themed drinks. There's also The Lakefront Restaurant for seasonal fare with a French influence, or if you're just grabbing a quick bite, the Dock at Montrose Beach never failed me before.

5. Grab Ice Cream

Look, we're not going to sit here and tell you where you should get ice cream, but if you were to ask us, we'd say La Michoacana Premium in Pilsen for refreshing ice cream and popsicles. If you're feeling more of a cupcake and ice cream combo, we're going to steer you towards Small Cakes Chicago.

6. Visit the Happy Place

Nothing better than taking Instagram photos and being, well, happy. The Happy Place has extended its run through September 3rd so grab your husband, your besties, your mom, your kids and check out the pure bliss you've been seeing all over your timeline.

7. Munch on Lobster

Head to Great American Lobster Fest, the largest Midwest lobster and seafood festival! From fresh lobster rolls to tacos and lobster fries, it's all the lobster you want, any way you want it. If you're not a seafood connoisseur, there will also be burgers, hot dogs and funnel cakes! Get your tickets HERE!

8. Dance Your A** Off At North Coast

Nothing like closing out festival season with a festival! The biggest DJs, hip-hop artists and rock bands will take over Union Park this weekend for North Coast Music Festival. Major artists on the bill include Miguel, Axwell Ingrosso, and DJ Snake. Get those tickets right HERE!