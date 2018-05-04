Kris Jenner Answers "What's Going on With Kanye" on The Ellen Show

Kris Jenner is taking control of the narrative. Sort of.

Leave it to Ellen DeGeneres to ask the hard-hitting questions like "what do you think of Tristan Thompson" and "What's going on with Kanye?"

Kanye has been making headlines and losing fans after sharing his political views on Donald Trump and suggesting that "slavery was a choice."

“You know, Kanye has a lot of love for all of you, all of his fans, and everybody who’s been there to support him forever. And, I know that he will explain himself in his own way. And, I think that anything he does – and I just think this is important to say is – he always does things with really good intentions. So, I’m going to let him explain himself when the time is ready and… I just keep rolling on. Trying to keep up," Jenner diplomatically answered.

That doesn't really offer fans, or former fans, much to go off of. Nor does it answer the question, "is Kanye okay."

Reports say that Kim will defend her husband till the end but she's "worried" about him and honestly, so are we.

Video of Kris Jenner Speaks Out About Kanye West

This isn't the old Kanye -- where is that guy? And when will he finally explain what all his "free thought" musings are really about?

As for Tristan, Kris said the cheating scandal was "very unexpected," which I find hard to believe given Tristan's track record and the fact that I'm 100% convinced Kris has private investigators tailing everyone.

She did, however, offer an update on new-mom, Khloe Kardashian stating:

"Khloe is amazing, I'm so proud of that kid. I get choked up because she's such a good mom and honestly, I get so emotional. I was in Cleveland last week, it was snowing, and she was all nestled in the nursery and the baby. She's just concentrating on that, being a mom, her baby and that's what her sisters are doing as well. She's so excited about motherhood and trying to get the nursing thing down, which is tricky. She's trying."

So there you have it, folks, straight from the momager, who can spin any story in her favor!