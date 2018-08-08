Is Kris Jenner Engaged to Corey Gamble?

Only Kris Jenner would eat crickets as to not answer a question about her relationship.

Seriously, she's so dedicated to the craft of managing careers and profiting off of stories.

The momager appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden and played "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts."

When Corden asked her if she's engaged to longtime BF Corey Gamble, Kris opted for the latter option.

“Kris, you’ve been spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on your wedding finger,” the host said. “Are you and Corey Gamble engaged?”

Video of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts w/ Kris Jenner

“No,” the reality star said laughing.

“You mean, no you’re not gonna answer? Or no …” Corden inquired further.

“No, I’m not gonna answer,” Jenner clarified.

The camera panned to Corey who was on the side stage trying to stifle his grin. “This isn’t the ring.”

“But there is a ring,” Corden pressed on only getting another laugh out of Jenner.

Personally, avoiding the question makes it seem like Corden is really onto something.

Do you think Kris and Corey are engaged? They began their romance in 2014 and have been going strong since!

Jenner also refused to answer which daughter she would eliminate from the reality TV show and opted to drink a sardine smoothie.

“I am not gonna turn on one of my girls,” she explained. “Those are my babies.”

She definitely seems to be really good at keeping secrets.