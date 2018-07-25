Krispy Kreme Celebrates 81st Birthday This Friday With $1 Box of Doughnuts

They're also adding a celebratory confetti doughnut to the menu for a limited time!

July 25, 2018
Lizzy

Credit: Krispy Kreme Press

Categories: 
Features

Krispy Kreme is whipping up some birthday treats to celebrate its 81st birthday. 

On Friday, July 27th, the chain is sweetening up the deals for customers! 

Glazed doughnut lovers can score a dozen doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of one dozen any flavored doughnuts at regular price.

And that includes Krispy Kreme's new celebratory glazed confetti doughnut which will only be available from the 27th through Thursday, August 2. 

The treat is a modern take on the nostalgic birthday cake flavor and features a vanilla birthday cake-inspired dough with confetti sprinkles throughout, glazed in classic original glaze, and lightly topped with colorful sprinkles.

So what are you waiting for? Surprise your family, friends or co-workers with some sweet treats this Friday! 

Happy birthday, Krispy Kreme! 

Tags: 
krispy kreme

Recent Podcast Audio
Drex And Nina Bring Awareness On Addiction And Mental Health After Demi Lovato's Hospitalization The Best Of B96
See No Evil, Speak No Evil. Would You Snitch On Your Co-worker? The Best Of B96
Yo quiero dinero! Do you know your money? The Best Of B96
Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams Seeks Mental Health Help The Best Of B96
Would You Pick Your Best Friend Or The New Friend?! The Best Of B96
Kim Kardashian Defends Kylie Jenner's Forbes Backlash The Best Of B96
View More Episodes