Krispy Kreme Celebrates 81st Birthday This Friday With $1 Box of Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is whipping up some birthday treats to celebrate its 81st birthday.

On Friday, July 27th, the chain is sweetening up the deals for customers!

Glazed doughnut lovers can score a dozen doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of one dozen any flavored doughnuts at regular price.

And that includes Krispy Kreme's new celebratory glazed confetti doughnut which will only be available from the 27th through Thursday, August 2.

The treat is a modern take on the nostalgic birthday cake flavor and features a vanilla birthday cake-inspired dough with confetti sprinkles throughout, glazed in classic original glaze, and lightly topped with colorful sprinkles.

So what are you waiting for? Surprise your family, friends or co-workers with some sweet treats this Friday!

Happy birthday, Krispy Kreme!