Krispy Kreme is Opening Up Shop at Downtown Chicago's Block 37

The Krispy Kreme donut-sized void in downtown Chicago is about to be filled.

The company is bringing back their iconic glazed treats to the city early October.

The bakery-style shop will be open in the Loop's Block 37. It'll be nestled in the mall's high-traffic hallway (across from Starbucks), which connects Maggie Daley Plaza with the Blue Line and the Red Line via a pedway.

One downside of opening in the city is that donuts will be supplied twice daily from suburban locations rather than made on-site.

According to franchisee Carlos Larcada, real estate options made it difficult to bake the donuts in-house.

The return of Krispy Kreme to the downtown area has been highly anticipated by donut-lovers that saw the chain shutter it's doors amidst the recession.

Thankfully, by 2015, the chain announced plans to open up eight new shops and they seem to be on track. The Block 37 location marks the fourth location that's back up and running to serve glazed donuts, coffee, and frozen beverages.