Krispy Kreme Adds Pumpkin Spice Doughnut with Cheesecake to Menu

Krispy Kreme is joining in on the pumpkin spice kraze.

Ahead of the fall season, Krispy Kreme announced the return of the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut.

They're also adding a fall treat that will have your pumpkin-loving tongue wagging.

The Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Doughnut is a spiced twist on the PS Original Glazed Doughnut but stuffed with cheesecake cream.

Both pumpkin goodies will be available for a limited-time-only between September 2 and Sunday, September 8.

Our #PumpkinSpice Original Glazed Doughnut is back! ---- Also introducing an all new Pumpkin Spice #OriginalFilled for one week only!​--



Plus, this year we’re offering Pumpkin Spice Purchase Protection! You won't want to miss this deal -- - more info at https://t.co/uDV00tUUWE. pic.twitter.com/OCBdh5NllS — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) September 2, 2019

With an influx of pumpkin-flavored items, Krispy Kreme is also offering a "Pumpkin Spice Purchase Protection Plan."

Essentially, you can bring in any pumpkin-spice item that you've been disappointed by and trade it in for a delicious Krispy Kreme spiced doughnut at no charge.

The offer is also available through September 8.

“Bad pumpkin spice products shouldn’t happen to good people,” said Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer, Dave Skena, in a press release. “If you’ve been impacted by the proliferation of pumpkin spice products that don’t make sense, come to Krispy Kreme and we’ll make it all better with a free pumpkin spice doughnut.”

In addition to the limited-time-only items, Krispy Kreme will have the Classic Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Latte available through Thanksgiving.