Krispy Kreme's Donuts are the Only Meal You'll Need This Thanksgiving

Goodbye pumpkin spice pie, hello Dutch apple pie.

Your Thanksgiving menu is about to get sweeter with these new holiday offerings from Krispy Kreme.

The new collection is titled "Easy as Pie Donuts" with three new flavors: Dutch Apple Pie Donuts, Chocolate Kreme Pie Donut, and Cherry Pie Donut.

Here's a breakdown of the new menu items according to the press release:

Dutch Apple Pie: A fresh take on a fall favorite, this doughnut is bursting with apple pie filling, dipped in caramel icing, topped in streusel topping and hand‑decorated with an icing lattice.

Chocolate Kreme Pie: Chocolate pie lovers will rejoice in this doughnut filled with silky chocolate Kreme, dipped in chocolate icing, topped with a dollop of Kreme and finished with mini-chocolate chips.

Cherry Pie: This brightly colored doughnut is topped with pie crust crumbles and a cherry filling; hand-decorated with an icing lattice, making it look and taste as sweet as cherry pie.

The donuts will be available at Chicagoland shops located in Homewood, Evergreen Park, Hillside and Chicago's recently opened store at Block 37 today through Thanksgiving.

Customers can score a "hard to believe" deal for two dozen donuts for $13 on Saturday, November 23. Simply use this barcode to redeem the offer on two Original Glazed® dozens or one Original Glazed dozen and one assorted dozen. Limit two per customer.

Shops will close at 2 pm on Thanksgiving while the Block37 location will be closed.