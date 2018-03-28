Krispy Kreme is Selling a "Simpsons" Inspired Donut
It's called "The Simpsons D'ohnut."
You don't have to travel to Springfield to get one of those hot pink, sprinkle-covered donuts that Homer Simpson is so obsessed with!
You'll have to travel to Australia, instead.
Krispy Kreme & 7-Eleven stores Down Under have teamed up for what they call "The Simpsons D'ohnut" — a play on the catchphrase used by the cartoon character in the long-running animated series.
The D'ohnut is a glazed donut dipped in a strawberry-flavored white chocolate truffle icing and topped with rainbow sprinkles.
The packaging shows Homer lying on a bed of donut; the dream, tbh.
For those who are in Australia, or visiting sometime soon, the Simpsons D’ohnut is available Krispy Kreme stores in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, and Western Australia from now until April 30.
You can also order it online until April 27. Think they might ship to the US?
