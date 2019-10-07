Krispy Kreme Debuts "Monster Batch" aka Spooky Halloween Donuts 2019

They baked a batch... of Halloween donuts at Krispy Kreme.

The chains new "Monster Batch" donuts have embraced the definition of the word "spooky."

The donuts will be available at 3 locations in Illinois -- Homewood, Evergreen Park, and Hillside -- through the end of October.

There's a Krispy Kreme opening in the Loop's Block 37 sometime this month, but no word whether they'll have the special Halloween donuts.

If you wear your costume to Krispy Kreme on Halloween you score any free donut.

Keep that in mind when getting dressed on October 31!

There's 3 new doughnuts for your enjoyment:

- Slimon, the Slime Monster Doughnut: an Original Glazed doughnut with lemon slime filling, dipped in spooky green icing with a green Kreme dollop and covered in “slime”

- Mumford, the Mummy Monster Doughnut: an Original Glazed doughnut “wrapped” in purple icing

- Hypno-Henry, the Monster Batter Doughnut: a doughnut filled with cake batter, dipped in yellow icing and orange sanding sugar with a mesmerizing icing swirl

Try one or try them all!

We dare you.