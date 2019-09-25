Kylie Jenner Hospitalized Due to Severe Illness

Kylie Jenner has been hospitalized for several days due to a severe illness.

TMZ reports that the youngest Kardashian-Jenner was admitted to an L.A-area hospital with what appears to be flu-like symptoms.

Sources say she's been dizzy and nauseas.

The illness caused Kylie to forego presenting at the Emmys on Sunday night alongside her sisters, Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner.

During the hospital stint, Cailtyn Jenner, Kylie's father, has been by her side while her mother, Kris Jenner, is in Paris.

We're wishing Kylie a speedy recovery!