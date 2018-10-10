Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are Reportedly Trying For Another Baby

Stormi, get ready for a sibling!

Kylie Jenner seems to have caught baby fever. 

Though the reality star initially said she wouldn't be giving Stormi a sibling "right this second," that hasn't stopped her and boyfriend Travis Scott from trying! 

A source told US Weekly that the couple is "actively trying for another" child. 

This isn't completely surprising given that the family has always said Kylie was meant to become a mother. 

Shortly after Stormi was born, Kylie said this: "You’re less selfish — and I actually enjoy changing diapers. It’s really satisfying. To make her clean again. And I don’t know, the whole thing is really… it’s like such an amazing experience.”

Stormi just turned 8-months old so if she wants her kids to be close in age, this would be the perfect time to start thinking about another one.

