Put It in the Bag: Best Labor Day 2019 Deals & Sales
There are specific items that are best purchased during Labor Day!
It may not be Black Friday, but Labor Day brings about a ton of good deals and sales.
If you're hoping to refurnish the home or buy appliances, the long weekend is the best time to shop around for discounted items.
In fact, WalletHub reports the best item to buy in September is a dishwasher.
Here's what WalletHub says 2019’s 10 best Labor Day deals are:
1. Invicta Women's Watch - 50.00% off
2. Kenmore Washer - 46.15% off
3. Abbyson Giorgio Sofa Set - 50.00% off
4. Nikon D3500 DSLR Camera - 41.22% off
5. Women's Laguna Bike - 33.33% off
6. Sealy Queen Mattress - 63.09% off
7. HP OfficeJet Printer - 33.34% off
8. Samsung Refrigerator - 33.34% off
9. NordicTrack Elite Elliptical - 59.38% off
10. Samsung 65" Smart TV - 31.25% off
Happy Labor Day. Get to shopping.