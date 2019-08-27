Put It in the Bag: Best Labor Day 2019 Deals & Sales

It may not be Black Friday, but Labor Day brings about a ton of good deals and sales.

If you're hoping to refurnish the home or buy appliances, the long weekend is the best time to shop around for discounted items.

In fact, WalletHub reports the best item to buy in September is a dishwasher.

Here's what WalletHub says 2019’s 10 best Labor Day deals are:

1. Invicta Women's Watch - 50.00% off

2. Kenmore Washer - 46.15% off

3. Abbyson Giorgio Sofa Set - 50.00% off

4. Nikon D3500 DSLR Camera - 41.22% off

5. Women's Laguna Bike - 33.33% off

6. Sealy Queen Mattress - 63.09% off

7. HP OfficeJet Printer - 33.34% off

8. Samsung Refrigerator - 33.34% off

9. NordicTrack Elite Elliptical - 59.38% off

10. Samsung 65" Smart TV - 31.25% off

Happy Labor Day. Get to shopping.