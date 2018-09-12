Late Mac Miller's Secret Girlfriend Speaks Out About His Death

While fans held a vigil for Malcolm McCormick, stage name Mac Miller, in his hometown of Pittsburgh, his secret girlfriend paid tribute to his on Instagram.

Julia Kelly, a 22-year-old model that was dating Mac when he passed, shared several photos on her Instagram page in remembrance.

"My heart is hurting. Shattered. Today I lost one of the most amazing humans that has ever entered my life. Malcolm McCormick, I would give anything to have you back. Our memories will never be erased. I am forever grateful for you. Thank you for your laughter and endless amounts of love. You brought me out of my shell and broke me free from my shyness. The most gentle soul. Your mind was like no other. Waking up next to you was a dream. Thank you for always making me feel at home. I’m going to miss your sweet forehead kisses and affection. I would give anything to talk to you one last time and express my love. I love you forever, Malcolm," she wrote alongside a picture of her and Mac holding hands.

She also added a clip of Mac playing the piano and a screenshot of a text message exchange between the two of them dated which dated back to May 27th and eerily promised he "wasn't going anywhere."

Since his untimely death, some fans have been irresponsibly and unfairly blaming his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Grande.

Shortly after their split back in May, Ariana got engaged to SNL comedian Pete Davidson. Weeks before his passing, Mac told reporters he was "very happy" for her.

Grande honored her ex on Instagram by posting a black-and-white photo of him looking up at her.

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Sep 8, 2018 at 2:28pm PDT

Mac was 26.