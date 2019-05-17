Latin Sensation Maluma Wants to Collaborate with Justin Timberlake

After a massively successful collaboration with Madonna, Maluma is setting his sights on another dream collaboration.

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon where he promoted his new album 11:11, Maluma told the talk show host that he wants to work with "someone that he [Jimmy> is very close with."

The moment Maluma uttered those words everyone knew he was referring to Fallon's best friend, Justin Timberlake.

Ahora sí puedo morir tranquilo. @justintimberlake A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma) on Jul 25, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

"I need your help, man," Maluma told Jimmy who assured him Justin was watching and ordered his BFF to "call Maluma."

"You two would be great together," Jimmy added.

Video of Maluma Enlists Jimmy to Help Him Collaborate with Justin Timberlake

We have no doubt about that.

Maluma's sexy Latin beats paired with Justin's smoldering vocals are a recipe for a Billboard hit.

After the interview, Maluma also performed his new single "HP," which he confirmed, is not about a printer.

Video of Maluma: HP

Maluma, whose real name is Juan Luis Londoño Arias, dropped his new album tonight and it features Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Ricky Martin and a SECOND team-up with Madonna that, in my humble opinion, is even better than Medellin.

Video of Maluma - Soltera (Pseudo Video) ft. Madonna