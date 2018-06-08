Lauren Jauregui Performs Three New Songs & Fans Can't Handle It!

Lauren Jauregui is coming out into her own.

Following the indefinite Fifth Harmony hiatus, all the girls have been embracing their solo sounds.

Lauren has been touring with bestie Halsey (a dream) and opening up the show by performing some of her most famous collabs like "Back to Me" with Marian Hill in addition to some blissful covers of John Lennon's "Imagine" and Shakira's "Ojos Así."

However, during her performance in Latin America, she treated the crowd to THREE brand new songs.

The first track was titled "Toy," and she revealed on social media that it was a big middle finger to the patriarchy.

Toy is a fuck you to the patriarchy btw. For all the people (boys and girls) who told me who to be and how to be it because I’m a “lady” ---- — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) June 7, 2018

Video of Toy - Lauren Jauregui Live at Espaço das Américas São Paulo Brazil Opening Act Halsey New Song

The second song she performed was titled "Inside. When a fan told her the song really resonated with them, she revealed it was the first song she wrote for her debut album!

Thank you baby-- that was the first song I wrote and has a huge part of my heart in it so this means a lot-- https://t.co/UUyMjPtvRW — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) June 7, 2018

Video of Inside (Myself) - Lauren Jauregui Live at Espaço das Américas São Paulo Brazil Opening Act Halsey

The third song - and my personal fave - is titled "No Expectations."

Her voice, the raspiness of it and her raw emotion is exactly what we love about Lauren.

Video of No Expectations - Lauren Jauregui Live at Espaço das Américas São Paulo Brazil Opening Act Halsey

Sadly, she broke all of our hearts when she admitted that we won't be getting the official studio versions of these songs anytime soon.

Why tease us like this, girl?

"Lmao y’all aren’t getting the real versions for a minute I’m so sorry I love you BUT YOU’LL LOVE THEM WHEN THEY COME I PROMISE," she wrote.