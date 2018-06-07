Laurie Strode and Michael Myers Prepare for a Fight in New 'Halloween' Trailer

We may be kicking off summer but in Hollywood, they are already gearing up for Halloween!

A brand new teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Halloween sequel has been released.

The footage shows an aged Laurie Storde, played by Jamie Lee Curtis, bracing herself for the inevitable confrontation with the masked killer, Micheal Myers.

Video of HALLOWEEN Official Teaser Trailer (2018) Horror Movie HD

"I've waited for him, he's waited for me," she says as she pumps her shotgun and prepares for what looks to be a promising fight.

But will this be the fight to end all fights? Will she come out of the battle unscathed? Or will she kill her brother once and for all?

Fans will be impressed that the directors have really tried to bring back the elements of the franchise that we've come to love.

Nothing is more iconic and terrifying than Michael standing in her doorway -- it's the stuff of nightmares.

Curtis isn't the only familiar face returning to the franchise. Nick Castle will reappear as Myers and John Carpenter will handle the soundtrack.