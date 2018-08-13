Lauv Talks Transition From Writing Songs For Others to Being An Artist Himself
He also sent well wishes to dear friend Demi Lovato who is currently in rehab.
August 13, 2018
Lauv stopped by B96's BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage before he took the stage at Lollapalooza to chat with Nina and meet som fans.
He talked about his awesome Mickey Mouse pants (and revealed where he got them), dished on what it's like to go from songwriter to artist, and sent some well wishes to dear friend Demi Lovato.
Catch all that in the interview below: