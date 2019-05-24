Leinenkugel's Memorial Day Pop-Up Help Chicago "Take Back the Summer"

Did we mention there's FREE BEER?

May 24, 2019
Lizzy

Credit: Leinenkugel's

Features

Leinenkugel's is helping Chicagoans "take back summer" this Memorial Day weekend. 

If you're tired of gloomy, rainy weather, you're going to love what the summer beer brand has cooked up. 

Chicagoans (21+) can book "15 Minutes of Summer," an oasis of summer that comes with samples of cold Summer Shandy, relaxing tunes, comfy chairs, heat lamps and plenty of other goodies for the taking.

The “15 Minutes Of Summer” pop-up will be held at Murphy’s Bleachers (3655 N Sheffield Ave) on Monday (Memorial Day) from 12pm – 5pm.

We can't change the forecast, but free beer makes everything better.

Book your "15 Minutes of Summer" here

Leinenkugel's
Summer Shandy
Beer
memorial day weekend

