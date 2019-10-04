Lewis Capaldi Has Something to Say to Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, & Other Artists Covering His Songs

Lewis Capaldi has a few, well, more than a few choice words for artists covering or planning to cover his hit single "Someone You Loved."

First, he wants to express his gratitude and say "thank you."

But he also has one stipulation -- don't outsing him.

"When people like that cover your song it's incredible. You're like "oh my god" this is the best day ever. You go on the Youtube and you look at it and then you go, whoa. They start singing it and your like this is really good, and then they start singing it really good and you're like okay, slow down here. What do you think you're trying to do here?," he said of the Jonas Brothers and Camila Cabello's versions.

He hilariously added: "slow down Camila, I'm trying to be a singer here, and now people are going to listen to that song and say 'it's alright, but it never did this (imitates Camila's vocal run."

This prompted him to record a PSA to anyone who thinks of covering his song, which you can watch in the player above.

Capaldi, who is known for his sense of humor and entertaining interviews, also talked about his quest to become America's sweetheart and finally beat out Ellen Degeneres (whom he loves), the day of his birth (and the role his parents played in it), and shared the hilarious text message he received from Niall Horan in promotion of his new single.

Check out the clip where he talks about competing with Ellen below and the full interview on Youtube!