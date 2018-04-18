Liam Payne Teases That All One Direction Members Are Down For a Reunion Show

It's been more than two years since One Direction went on hiatus and fans still haven't gotten over it.

While we're all really enjoying watching their solo careers flourish, we're also hanging onto that one strand of hope that a reunion is on the horizon... someday.

According to Liam Payne, that someday may be coming VERY soon.

"You know I think it (a reunion) will happen at some point in the distant future," the singer said in an interview with German online news publication Promiflash.

Distant future sounds a lot further than we had hoped but they are talking about it at length, you guys. All five of our boys!

"We've all spoken about it and, you know, the dream for this most fantastic show that could be, is amazing," he continued.

He even believes that the solo success gives the more of a reason to reunite and celebrate.

MY HEART IS BEING FIXED OMG I WANT MY BOYS BACK ALREADY --♥️ #OneDirectionReunion pic.twitter.com/6jB8oEYH9R — airi. (@uy_airi) April 16, 2018

"With everybody being so successful, this in part now (sic) is so important for us to be able to make that show," he explained.

He added that it was all part of their mission to become the biggest boy band in the world. (Wait, didn't they already earn that title?)

"It's the only way really that One Direction could get any bigger. It's the only way we could get more successful really, isn't it? By being good on you're own," he said.

We can't wait to see what the boys will be like after they've all been on their own and found their groove/sound!

So... just between us, Liam, what date should I pencil in that reunion show on my calendar?