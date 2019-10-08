Tis the Season: Libby's Makes Delicious Change to Pumpkin Pie Recipe

America's fall sweetheart is getting an update.

We're referring to Libby's Pumpkin Pie, obviously.

The recipe debuted 75 years ago and has been a staple in households come fall.

The "new-fashioned" recipe, which we're dubbing the millennial Libby, because it's forgeoing the sugar.

There's also extra clovers and addedd sweetened condensed milk, which provides a creamier texture and spicier taste.

Otherwise, the recipe remains largely the same with pumpkin puree, evaporated milk and buttery pre-made pie crust.

Libby's also offers a dairy-free version of the recipe so those that are lactose-intolerant may still enjoy the pumpkin goodness.

If you're not ready to give up the old taste, don't worry -- both the classic recipe and the new one will be printed on the label.

Check out the new recipe below or RIGHT HERE!

INGREDIENTS

15 ounces 1 can LIBBY'S® 100% Pure Pumpkin

1 cup NESTLÉ® CARNATION® Evaporated Milk

1 3/4 cups 1 can or 14 oz. NESTLÉ® CARNATION® Sweetened Condensed Milk

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

2 large eggs

1 unbaked 9-inch deep-dish pie shell

INSTRUCTIONS

MIX dry ingredients in small bowl. Beat eggs in large bowl. Stir in pumpkin and dry ingredient mixture. Gradually stir in milk(s).



POUR into pie shell.



BAKE in preheated 425°F oven for 15 minutes. Reduce temperature to 350°F; bake for 30-40 minutes or until knife inserted near center comes out clean.



COOL on wire rack for 2 hours. Serve immediately or refrigerate.