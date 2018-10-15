"Life Size 2" Is Coming to Freeform For the Holidays!

Fans have been waiting for a Life Size sequel since the film premiered on the Disney Channel in 2000!

Thankfully, the wait is ALMOST over.

Freeform announced that Life-Size 2 will premiere December 2nd as part of their "25 Days of Christmas."

The film will star Tyra Banks reprising her role as the fabulous Eve from the "Sunshine State."

Joining Banks is Selena Gomez' best friend and kidney donor, Francia Raisa as "the confident and funny CEO of Marathon Toys, a huge toy company started by her mother that is most famous for manufacturing the iconic Eve doll."

To appeal to modern times, Grace is a hot mess as she experiences a quarter-life crisis and finds that she's not equipped to be a CEO.

Original star Lindsay Lohan won't be returning for the flick.

Check out the first photos from the sequel.

(Freeform/Guy D’Alema)

(Freeform/Guy D’Alema)

(Freeform/Guy D’Alema)

This is the best holiday gift a girl could ever ask for.

You can catch us singing "Be A Star" until Dec. 2!