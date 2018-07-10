"Life-Size" Sequel Replaces Lindsay Lohan With...

The "Life-Size" sequel has found its leading lady.

Though there were talks about Lindsay Lohan reprising her role as Casey Stuart from the original film which premiered 18 years age, the gig ultimately went to Francia Raisa.

The Freeform, formerly ABC Family, star will take on the role of Grace Manning who is described as "the confident and funny CEO of Marathon Toys, a huge toy company started by her mother that is most famous for manufacturing the iconic Eve doll."

Tyra Banks, who will reprise her role as the Eve Doll, took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

"Could not find one single woman more perfect to co-star with Eve than the magnificently fierce," she wrote in the post.

Banks was previously vocal about bringing Lohan on-board for the sequel so it's a rather conflicting statement. Though I wouldn't cross Lohan off entirely -- there's always room for an appearance.

And if not, Raisa remains a sound choice as she is a "perfect" fit.

She famously donated a kidney to BFF Selena Gomez thus saving her life and is known for roles on Grown-ish, Dear White People, and The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

That's the kind of friend Eve 2.0 definitely needs by her side!