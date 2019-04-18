Lil Dicky's Star-Studded 'Earth' Video Features Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, & More

Lil Dicky is doing the Earth a solid with his upcoming Earth Day song.

Earlier today, Lil Dicky unveiled a trailer for his upcoming project 'Earth' on Instagram.

The craziest part is that the song and subsequent video includes 30 artists all of whom are playing a different animal.

The biggest name on the song/video is Justin Bieber who has been teasing the collaboration by saying "they're saving the Earth."

The song is slated to drop Friday at midnight, but Lil Dicky went on Ellen on Thursday morning to promote the single.

During his visit, Dicky also previewed 20 seconds of the animated video revealing that Bieber opens the song singing, "Hi, I'm a baboon. I'm like a man, just less advanced, but my anus is huge."

Ariana Grande follows as a zebra singing: "Hey, I'm a zebra/ No one knows what I do/ But I look pretty cool/ Am I white or black?"

(Doesn't she make a super cute zebra?)

Despite the comical tone, there's nothing funny about saving the Earth.

"There's an environmental crisis going on right now," Dicky said referring to the sad fact that climate scientists believe humans have 12 years to change their environmental interactions before irreversible damage sets in.

All proceeds from the song will go to Leonardo DiCaprio's foundation.

If you follow DiCaprio, you're aware that he's very well versed in climate change and goes above and beyond to help the Earth.

The full list of stars mentioned in the Instagram video trailer, in order of appearance:

Justin Beiber

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Zac Brown

Brendon Urie

Miley Cyrus

Wiz Khalifa

Snoop Dogg

Kevin Hart

Adam Levine

Shawn Mendes

Charlie Puth

Sia

Hailee Steinfeld

Lil Jon

Rita Ora

Miguel

Katy Perry

Lil Yachty

Ed Sheeran

Leonardo DiCaprio

Meghan Trainor

Joel Embiid

Tory Lanez

John Legend

Bad Bunny

Psy

Kris Wu

Backstreet Boys

Benny Blanco

Cashmere Cat

We'll be playing the song on B96 this Monday, April 22, for Earth Day!