Lil Dicky's Star-Studded 'Earth' Video Features Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, & More
There's 30 artists on the song!
Lil Dicky is doing the Earth a solid with his upcoming Earth Day song.
Earlier today, Lil Dicky unveiled a trailer for his upcoming project 'Earth' on Instagram.
The craziest part is that the song and subsequent video includes 30 artists all of whom are playing a different animal.
The biggest name on the song/video is Justin Bieber who has been teasing the collaboration by saying "they're saving the Earth."
Friday. Let’s save the world @lildickytweets https://t.co/DsSOWWLyJ8— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 15, 2019
The song is slated to drop Friday at midnight, but Lil Dicky went on Ellen on Thursday morning to promote the single.
During his visit, Dicky also previewed 20 seconds of the animated video revealing that Bieber opens the song singing, "Hi, I'm a baboon. I'm like a man, just less advanced, but my anus is huge."
Ariana Grande follows as a zebra singing: "Hey, I'm a zebra/ No one knows what I do/ But I look pretty cool/ Am I white or black?"
(Doesn't she make a super cute zebra?)
Despite the comical tone, there's nothing funny about saving the Earth.
"There's an environmental crisis going on right now," Dicky said referring to the sad fact that climate scientists believe humans have 12 years to change their environmental interactions before irreversible damage sets in.
All proceeds from the song will go to Leonardo DiCaprio's foundation.
If you follow DiCaprio, you're aware that he's very well versed in climate change and goes above and beyond to help the Earth.
The full list of stars mentioned in the Instagram video trailer, in order of appearance:
Justin Beiber
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Zac Brown
Brendon Urie
Miley Cyrus
Wiz Khalifa
Snoop Dogg
Kevin Hart
Adam Levine
Shawn Mendes
Charlie Puth
Sia
Hailee Steinfeld
Lil Jon
Rita Ora
Miguel
Katy Perry
Lil Yachty
Ed Sheeran
Leonardo DiCaprio
Meghan Trainor
Joel Embiid
Tory Lanez
John Legend
Bad Bunny
Psy
Kris Wu
Backstreet Boys
Benny Blanco
Cashmere Cat
We'll be playing the song on B96 this Monday, April 22, for Earth Day!