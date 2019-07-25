Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse Are Shutting Down Those Breakup Rumors

Don't come for the King and Queen of the Serpents.

Betty and Jughead aka Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse seem to be shutting down any breakup rumors.

The Riverdale co-stars addressed the issue on their seperate Instagram accounts coming for all the alleged "sources" who say they overheard about the breakup during Comic-Con.

As they tackled the rumors, they also shared their brand new (and sexy) cover for Wmagazine, which has a vampire-ish, undead feel to it.

Cole's IG caption took a more comical approach writing: “UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouseand Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of ‘reliable sources’ to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult."

Meanwhile, while Lili took a more "no-BS" approach writing: “BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know sh*t.”

Yeah, it definitely seems like these two are shutting down rumors and having each other's backs!