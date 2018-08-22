Listen Up #MendesArmy, Shawn Said He Would Date a Fan

Breathe in, breathe out.

Okay, are you ready?

Shawn Mendes said that he would totally date a fan.

While most celebs stick to their small and safe celeb-filled dating pool, Shawn says that he has nothing against dating a fan.

"Sure I'd date a fan," he told the UK Sunday Times. "Why wouldn’t you date someone who admires you? Isn’t that what couples always say? ‘She’s my biggest fan.’”

As long as that fan really likes Shawn for Shawn and not because he's Shawn Mendes the celebrity then we're totally on-board.

And this means we might have a chance!

"The star shock only lasts a few hours,” the heartthrob said. “Then they realize I’m just a regular dude.” Sure, we'll go with that.

He also cleared up any rumors that he's more than friends with Camila Mends. She's dating Matthew Hussey, remember?

So, now that you know all that, how are you going to get Shawn to consider you as his potential bae?