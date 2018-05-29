Lollapalooza Announces Official Aftershows

After Lollapalooza the party continues at the official afterparties!

The festival just released a schedule of "Official 2018 Aftershows" and we bet a few of these will pique your interest especially if you aren't going to Lolla.

And even if you are, chances are you'll be so hyped up, you'll want to continue experiencing great live music.

The Official Aftershows kick-off before Lolla on Tuesday, July 31st at the Metro with Quinn XCII, Fletcher, and John Splithoff as part of the 12th annual Nelarusky benefitting Special Olympics.

Madison Beer will take over Reggies on Wed, August 1st!

Dua Lipa will perform at The Vic on Friday, August 3rd with Buddy while Carly Rae Jepsen will be performing at Park West that same night.

On Saturday, August 4th Walk the Moon will rock Concord with the Pale Waves.

Get the full list of Aftershows HERE! Tickets go on sale Friday, June 1st at 10AM CT!