Lollapalooza Single Day Tickets Go On-Sale Thursday

Almost a week after going on-sale, Lollapalooza four-day tickets have officially sold-out.

This marks the slowest ticket sales for the festival; in previous years, tickets sold-out within hours.

Industry execs believe a few factors have played into the weaker sell including competition from other festivals, a steep price-tag, stale headliners and safety concerns following the Roue 91 Harvest country music festival in Vegas, which were fueled by reports that shooter Stephen Paddock may have been initially targeting Lolla last year as he booked a hotel overlooking the festival grounds.

Since tickets go on-sale before a full lineup is announced, it is also likely that fans want to know who they are paying to see before they make a purchase.

And of course, some may be displeased with the lineup and only interested in seeing a few acts, which is where the one-day tickets come into play.

The single day passes go on sale Thursday (March 29) at 10AM/CT right HERE!

The Lineup By Day will be released at 8AM/CT so it gives folks some time to look it over and decide which days they're really interested in.

Will you be purchasing tickets?