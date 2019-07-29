Lollapalooza Will Live-Stream All the Action on Youtube!

Since its conception, Lolla has ushered in new, game-changing ways to experience live music in a city that never sleeps.

If you’re not unable to attend, fear not, you can still your Lolla fix thanks to this thing we like to call Youtube.

Youtube will be streaming all four-days of Lolla for fans stuck at home or in the office.

The video streaming giant saw massive success following Coachella's weekend 1 stream, which brought 82 million live viewers, a 90 percent growth from the previous year.

As part of its initiative to "[double] down on music festivals," YouTube announced a new two-year partnership to live stream Lollapalooza.

Not only will fans be able to tap into the performance from the four-day weekend, but they'll also have access to additional content from the festival's artists.

The event kicks off Thursday, August 1, at Chicago's Grant Park and concludes on Sunday, August 4th.

Headliners include Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots, The Chainsmokers, J Balvin, and more!

It won't be the same as being there live surrounded by a sea of music fans and Chicago's impressive skyline, but at least you don't have to miss Lolla this year!