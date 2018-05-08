Lollapalooza's Day-By-Day Schedule is Here!

You need a serious gameplan if you plan on seeing all your favorite artists at Lollapalooza.

Thankfully, they wait for the day-by-day schedule is over.

As usual, many artists overlap and thus, you have to choose between their performances or time it out so you catch half of each set.

Yes, it's a struggle but not entirely impossible.

Camila Cabello will be performing at 7:45pm on Thursday while Travis Scott takes the stage at 8:30pm.

Bruno Mars and Dillon Francis will be competing for the 8:30pm slot on Friday night.

On Saturday, you have a choice between The Weekend, Vampire Weekend and ZEDD all hitting the stage at 8:30pm!

Download the Lollapalooza Mobile App and check out the complete schedule with set times included.

The app also helps you stay connected to the fest 24/7 and it's especially useful for weather push notifications and schedule changes!

Let us know which artists have made your "MUST SEE" list!