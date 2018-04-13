LOOK: Cast Revealed For Dancing With The Stars Athletes Edition!
Who will take home the Mirrorball Trophy?
The cast of DWTS: Athletes Edition is out and we are so excited!
The rumors that Tonya Harding was joining this season were true.
Check out the full lineup!
* Tonya Harding with Sasha Farber (ice skating)
* Mirai Nagasu with Alan Bersten (ice skating)
* Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson (ice skating)
* Johnny Damon and Emma Slater (baseball)
* Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lindsay Arnold (basketball)
* Jennie Finch Daigle and Keo Motsepe (softball)
* Josh Norman and Sharna Burgess (football)
* Chris Mazdzer and Witney Carson (luge)
* Jamie Anderson and Artem Chigvintsev (snowboarding)
* Arike Ogunbowale and Gleb Savchenko (basketball)
There is so much talent here -- who is your early odds favorite?
I'm going to say Adam Rippon has a HUGE chance at taking home the Mirrorball Trophy!