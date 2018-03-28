Looks Like Niall Horan & Hailee Steinfeld Are Dating

Rumor no more.

According to an E! News source, Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld are dating.

However, they are taking things slow (hands).

The insider admitted, "It's true that Hailee and Niall are dating, but, at this point, it's still pretty casual."

Speculation first began in January, when Niall and Hailee attended Hamilton together in London.

A month later, they were seen cozying up at a Backstreet Boys concert in Las Vegas and later partied together at XS Nightclub.

Via @ninergrl6 || Hailee & Niall Horan at the Backstreet Boys: “Larger Than Life” concert on February 17th in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/lqjpz6IHhg — Hailee Steinfeld Philippines (@OfficialHaizPH) February 20, 2018

Horan also attended her brother Griffin Seinfeld’s birthday party.

And of course, Hailee added fuel to the fire by posting a picture in Horan's tour T-shirt with the caption: “51.4613° N, 0.1156° W.”

The coordinates lead to O2 Academy in Brixton, London, where the former 1D crooner performed on Thursday, March 22.

Plus, we all know that wearing merch is the celebrity equivalent of wearing letterman jacket.

We definitely think they make a cute couple so we're cheering them on!