Scandal! Lori Loughlin Will Not Return for Final Season of 'Fuller House'

Lori Loughlin's career is in shambles as she's losing gigs left and right following her involvement in a college admissions scandal.

After being dropped by Hallmark, TMZ reported that Loughlin won't be returning for the final season of Fuller House on Netflix.

A production source told the outlet that "Fuller House is not currently in production. Lori is a guest star and was during the previous 4 seasons and there are currently no plans for her to return to the 5th season."

Loughlin's character, Rebecca Donaldson, who is married to John Stamos' character Uncle Jesse Katsopolis on the series, has been a staple in our homes since Full House premiered in 1987.

It's a low blow to not have her featured in the final season and final episodes, but we all saw it coming.

Hallmark also cut ties with Loughlin even though she's been a longtime collaborator.

In a statement, Crown Media, wrote: “We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations. We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin.”

Loughlin isn't the only one suffering from the scandal.

Her daughter, Olivia Jade, the one she was allegedly trying to get into USC, lost a lucrative makeup deal with Sephora.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud.

They allegedly paid $500,000 to secure their daughter's would be accepted on a crew scholarship though neither of them participated in the sport.