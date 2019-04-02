Lunchables for Breakfast: Brunchables are your New Brunch Treat

If you thought Lunchables was playing one major April Fools' Day joke on you with the announcement of a new brunch staple, Brunchables, you're in for a treat.

The iconic brand confirmed that it's expanding its empire and catering to brunch-obsessed millennials with Brunchables.

Fans who want to try Brunchables before they hit shelves have 72 hours to put their name a waitlist at brunchableisreal.com.

According to the website, "reserving a table is so old news."

The brand will be picking 100 lucky fans that will get their hands on these new brekkie delights before they hit store shelves this spring!

Instead of tiny pizzas, nachos, or stacking ham and cheese cracker sandwiches, brunch aficionados will have the choice of Bacon and Cheese, Breakfast Ham and Cheese, and Breakfast Sausage and Cheese.

All three come with breakfast flat breads and a mini blueberry muffin.

The only thing missing? A mimosa.