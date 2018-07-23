Mac Miller on Ariana Grande's Engagement: "I Am Happy For Her"

It seems there's no bad blood between exes Ariana Grande and Mac Miller.

Miller and Grande dated for two years before ending things in May. Shortly after, she was linked to SNL comedian Pete Davidson and the two quickly announced their engagement.

When questioned about the relationship, Miller responded: "Life is stressful. You know what I mean so of course there were stressful times. It's not that unique. You know like I was in love with somebody. We were together for two years. We worked through good times, bad times, stress, and everything else. And then it came to an end and we both moved on. And it's that simple you know. And like I haven't been on the internet. So you know people have assumed that I'm you know like, 'Are you OK. Is everything OK?'"

Miller also said that he wishes nothing but the best for his ex and her future-groom.

"I am happy for her and moving forward with her life just as I'm sure she is with me," he said.

Since the split, Miller said he has kept a low profile to work on music.

Grande has also been working on her new album "Sweetener," which includes a track titled "Pete."

Ah, if only all exes could remain this cordial, right?