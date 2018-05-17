Mac Miller Arrested For DUI Following Split From Ariana Grande

When will people learn that drinking and driving is never a good idea no matter how much you're hurting?

Following his split from Ariana Grande, Mac Miller was arrested for a DUI and fleeing the scene of the crime.

He crashed his 2016 G-Wagon into a power pole in the San Fernando Valley and then fled the scene along with two passengers.

Of course, there were witnesses who reported it to the cops.

The cops ran his plates (duh) and paid him a little visit.

Mac apparently confessed to driving under the influence and fleeing so they arrested him.

TMZ reports they set his bail at $15.

While the situation is terrible, the cops said he was the most polite drunk person they've ever seen.

Come on Mac, do better and don't put yourself and others at risk ever again.