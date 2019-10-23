Alice in Wonderland Pop-Up "Mad Hatter's (Gin &) Tea Party is Coming to Chicago

Chicago is about to transform into Wonderland.

October 23, 2019
Lizzy

Chicago is getting the Wonderland treatment. 

Mad Hatter's (Gin &) Tea Party is an immersive, theatrical cocktail experience coming to the Windy City. 

The previous boozy tea parties have made impressions in New York and Los Angeles. 

In this 1.5 hour long trip down the rabbit hole, the Mad Hatter personally welcomes you to "bewitch the senses as you enjoy a 90-minute psychedelic cocktail menu."

According to the event page, the cost of a ticket (around $60) will include "1 small welcome drink, 3 original cocktails served in tea cups (all made with gin), small pastries and bite-sized snacks, and a Mad Hatter hat to wear during the experience."

While no official dates have been announced, there is a waitlist open for April 2020. 

A location also hasn't been disclosed but does specify that it will be "In a secret Wonderland garden somewhere in Chicago."

Reviews from other states reveal that each guest is assigned a character and that the interactive experience involves magic, performances, and a lot of fun. 

Dressing up in an enchanted outfit or as your favorite Alice in Wonderland character is encouraged. After all, we're all a little mad. 

 

 

