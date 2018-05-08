Madison Beer on Fans, Anxiety and Girl Power

Madison Beer stopped by the B96 BlueCross BlueShield performance stage ahead of her Chicago performance.

In addition to performing two songs including her single "Home With You," Madison talked about her love for the fans.

She added that they give her tons of advice on social media when it comes to dealing with anxiety.

She also revealed she's a producer for her videos and actually put together all the visuals for her tour.

Watch the full interview with Nina from Drex and Nina below!