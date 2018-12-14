You Have to Make Reservations to These 9 Chicago Restaurants

Chicago is a town that loves to eat.

So, it's no surprise that a total of NINE restaurants were included on OpenTable's annual list of "Best 100 Restaurants in America for 2018."

The list picks "from more than 12 million verified diner reviews of over 28,000 restaurants in all 50 states and Washington, D.C." gathered between Nov. 1, 2017, and Oct. 31, 2018, according to OpenTable, the online restaurant reservation provider.

Here are the restaurants that made the list -- get your reservations in now!

Happy dining!

Boka - Chicago, Illinois

Ema - Chicago, Illinois

Gibsons Italia - Chicago, Illinois

Girl & the Goat - Chicago, Illinois

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab – (multiple locations}

Maple & Ash - Chicago, Illinois

Oriole - Chicago, Illinois

RL Restaurant - Chicago, Illinois

RPM Italian - Chicago, Illinois

New York had 24 restaurants make the cut while California had 15.

The most popular cuisine included American and Italian followed by French, Indian, Japanese, Korean, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern.

Check out the full list here!