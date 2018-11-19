Mandy Moore is a Married Woman!

Mandy Moore has a lot to be thankful for this year including her brand new husband, Taylor Goldsmith.

The This Is Us star wed the Dawes musician in a low-key, romantic ceremony in L.A on Sunday, November 18th!

The ceremony was an intimate backyard wedding at Moore's house surrounded by all of their friends and family.

Of course, her on-screen husband Milo Ventimiglia (Jack Pearson) and This Is Us co-stars, Chrissy Metz (Kate Pearson) and Sterling K. Brown (Randall Pearson) were on hand to celebrate.

Also in attendance was Moore's close friend Minka Kelly and her ex-boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama.

The reception took place at The Fig House in Highland Park, California.

Moore, who has stunned audiences with her portrayal of Rebecca Pearson on the hit NBC drama, began dating the musician following her split with first husband Ryan Adams.

They confirmed their engagement in 2017.

Congrats to the newlyweds!