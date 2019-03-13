BTS Lands SNL Performance

The BTS craze is taking over Saturday Night Live.

The wildly popular K-Pop group will be SNL's musical guest on April 13!

Related: BTS Makes History as the First Asian Artist to Ever Do This

The appearance will celebrate the release of their latest album, Map of Soul: Persona, which drops the Friday before the show.

Emma Stone will host the episode.

BTS sold out their May show at Chicago's Soldier Field in a matter of minutes and forced organizers to add a second show!