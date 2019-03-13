BTS Lands SNL Performance
Find out when they'll be performing on Saturday Night Live!
The BTS craze is taking over Saturday Night Live.
The wildly popular K-Pop group will be SNL's musical guest on April 13!
The appearance will celebrate the release of their latest album, Map of Soul: Persona, which drops the Friday before the show.
Emma Stone will host the episode.
BTS sold out their May show at Chicago's Soldier Field in a matter of minutes and forced organizers to add a second show!